Check Out Last Year's State By State GDP Growth

The Bureau of Economic Analysis just put out a map breaking down 2012 GDP by state.



The construction industry saw real GDP growth in 43 states last year, lighting it up after eight consecutive years of decline.

Some other takeaways:

Real GDP increased in 49 states. Sorry Connecticut.

North Dakota was the fastest growing state in 2012 (at an astonishing 13.4 per cent) largely thanks to mining

The insurance and finance industries increased 3.6 per cent in 2012 after a dismal –0.6 per cent in 2011

At 9.1 per cent, durable-goods manufacturing was the largest contributor to state growth

