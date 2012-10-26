2012 Silicon Alley 100: A-Z

  1. Jill Abramson
  2. Rafat Ali
  3. Marco Arment
  4. Brian Bedol
  5. Scott Belsky, Matias Corea
  6. Paul Berry
  7. John Borthwick
  8. Noah Brier, James Gross
  9. Mike Brown Jr.
  10. Bryan Burkhart, Sonu Panda
  11. Brad Burnham, Fred Wilson, Andy Weissman, Albert Wenger
  12. Marissa Campise, David Pakman
  13. Neil Capel, Ian White
  14. Majora Carter
  15. Perry Chen, Charles Adler, Yancey Strickler
  16. Sarah Chubb
  17. Brian Cohen
  18. Cemre Cungor, Josh Miller, Hursh Agrawal
  19. Fred Davis
  20. Henrique De Castro
  21. Chad Dickerson
  22. Barry Diller
  23. Chris Dixon
  24. Joseph Einhorn
  25. Stuart Ellman, James Robinson, James Robinson III, Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen
  26. Carolyn Everson
  27. Jose Ferreira
  28. Jason Finger
  29. Shana Fisher
  30. Peter Flint
  31. John Frankel, Alex Katz, David Teten, Michael Yavonditte
  32. Yaron Galai
  33. Lewis Gersh, David Hirsch, Marc Michel
  34. Jonathan Glick
  35. Jason Goldberg, Bradford Shellhammer
  36. Steve Greenwood
  37. Jared Grusd
  38. Steve Hafner, Paul English
  39. Brooke Hammerling
  40. Rick Heitzman, Chris Ahearn, Nick Marsh, Joseph Essas, Neil Vogel, Gus Warren, Larry Wilson
  41. Kenny Herman, Wiley Cerilli
  42. Andrew Hunt, Dave Gilboa, Jeffrey Raider, Neil Blumenthal
  43. Dan Huttenlocher
  44. Rony Kahan, Paul Forster
  45. David Karp, Lee Brown
  46. Michael Katz
  47. Ben Kaufman, Mitch Lowe
  48. Terence Kawaja
  49. Kellee Khalil
  50. Joshua Kushner, Chris Paik
  51. Mike & Kass Lazerow, Jeff Ragovin
  52. Ken Lerer, Ben Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Jordan Cooper, Steve Schlafman
  53. Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger & Wendi Sturgis
  54. Dan Loeb
  55. Iqram Magdon-Ismail, Andrew Kortina
  56. Hilary Mason
  57. Cyrus Massoumi, Oliver Kharraz, Nick Ganju
  58. Kirk McDonald
  59. Matt Meeker, Carley Strife, Henrik Werdelin
  60. Nihal Mehta
  61. Dwight Merriman, Eliot Horowitz
  62. Kathryn Minshew, Melissa McCreery, Alex Cavoulacos
  63. Artie Minson, Tim Armstrong
  64. Marty Moe, Josh Topolsky
  65. Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory
  66. Dave Morgan
  67. Howard Morgan, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes
  68. Charlie O’Donnell
  69. Alexis Ohanian
  70. Brian O’Kelley, Mike Nolet, Michael Rubenstein
  71. Jon Oringer
  72. Eli Pariser and Peter Koechley
  73. Meredith Perry
  74. Georg Petschnigg
  75. Bre Pettis
  76. Dan Porter, Garrett Peek
  77. Adam Pritzker, Jake Schwartz, Brad Hargreaves, Matthew Brimer
  78. Asif Rahman, Iraj Islam, Shafqat Islam
  79. Dan Reich, Andrew Ferenci and Corey Capasso
  80. Ted Roden
  81. Daniel Roth
  82. Lauren Santo Domingo, Aslaug Magnusdottir
  83. Matt Shampine, Jesse Middleton, Adam Neumann
  84. Zach Sims, Ryan Bubinski
  85. Jeffrey C. Smith
  86. Shane Snow, Joe Coleman, David Goldberg
  87. Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watts
  88. Bart Stein, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms
  89. Jon Steinberg, Jonah Peretti
  90. Rachel Tipograph
  91. David Tisch and Adam Rothenberg
  92. Michael Tseng
  93. Nat Turner, Zach Weinberg
  94. Khoi Vinh, Scott Ostler
  95. Alexa Von Tobel
  96. Rob Wilk, Stephen Rosenblatt and Dennis Crowley
  97. Joanne Wilson
  98. Michael Wolf
  99. Ben Wolin and Mike Keriakos
  100. Daniella Yacobovsky, Amy Jain

