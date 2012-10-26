2012 Silicon Alley 100: 1-100

Alyson Shontell

  1. Mike & Kass Lazerow, Jeff Ragovin
  2. Rony Kahan, Paul Forster
  3. Dan Loeb
  4. Steve Hafner, Paul English
  5. Jon Oringer
  6. Dan Porter, Garrett Peek
  7. Kenny Herman, Wiley Cerilli
  8. Artie Minson, Tim Armstrong
  9. Perry Chen, Charles Adler, Yancey Strickler
  10. Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger & Wendi Sturgis
  11. Jon Steinberg, Jonah Peretti
  12. Jill Abramson
  13. Henrique De Castro
  14. Marty Moe, Josh Topolsky
  15. Joshua Kushner, Chris Paik
  16. Andrew Hunt, Dave Gilboa, Jeffrey Raider, Neil Blumenthal
  17. Jason Goldberg, Bradford Shellhammer
  18. Ben Kaufman, Mitch Lowe
  19. Iqram Magdon-Ismail, Andrew Kortina
  20. Dwight Merriman, Eliot Horowitz
  21. Chad Dickerson
  22. Paul Berry
  23. Chris Dixon
  24. Alexis Ohanian
  25. Michael Katz
  26. Michael Wolf
  27. Asif Rahman, Iraj Islam, Shafqat Islam
  28. Daniel Roth
  29. Dan Huttenlocher
  30. Dan Reich, Andrew Ferenci and Corey Capasso
  31. Scott Belsky, Matias Corea
  32. Joseph Einhorn
  33. Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory
  34. Meredith Perry
  35. Cemre Cungor, Josh Miller, Hursh Agrawal
  36. Georg Petschnigg
  37. Zach Sims, Ryan Bubinski
  38. Brian Bedol
  39. Rafat Ali
  40. Lauren Santo Domingo, Aslaug Magnusdottir
  41. Noah Brier, James Gross
  42. Eli Pariser and Peter Koechley
  43. Matt Meeker, Carley Strife, Henrik Werdelin
  44. Steve Greenwood
  45. John Borthwick
  46. Alexa Von Tobel
  47. Khoi Vinh, Scott Ostler
  48. Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watts
  49. Michael Tseng
  50. Bart Stein, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms
  51. Ted Roden
  52. Nat Turner, Zach Weinberg
  53. Daniella Yacobovsky, Amy Jain
  54. David Tisch and Adam Rothenberg
  55. Nihal Mehta
  56. Kellee Khalil
  57. Neil Capel, Ian White
  58. Bryan Burkhart, Sonu Panda
  59. Kathryn Minshew, Melissa McCreery, Alex Cavoulacos
  60. Bre Pettis
  61. Marco Arment
  62. Jeffrey C. Smith
  63. Shane Snow, Joe Coleman, David Goldberg
  64. Ben Wolin and Mike Keriakos
  65. Cyrus Massoumi, Oliver Kharraz, Nick Ganju
  66. Brian O’Kelley, Mike Nolet, Michael Rubenstein
  67. Jose Ferreira
  68. Yaron Galai
  69. Adam Pritzker, Jake Schwartz, Brad Hargreaves, Matthew Brimer
  70. Matt Shampine, Jesse Middleton, Adam Neumann
  71. Sarah Chubb
  72. Rachel Tipograph
  73. David Karp, Lee Brown
  74. Rob Wilk, Stephen Rosenblatt and Dennis Crowley
  75. Jason Finger
  76. Ken Lerer, Ben Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Jordan Cooper, Steve Schlafman
  77. Barry Diller
  78. Majora Carter
  79. Joanne Wilson
  80. Charlie O’ Donnell
  81. Shana Fisher
  82. Brad Burnham, Fred Wilson, Andy Weissman, Albert Wenger
  83. Mike Brown Jr.
  84. Hilary Mason
  85. Jonathan Glick
  86. Carolyn Everson
  87. Howard Morgan, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes
  88. John Frankel, Alex Katz, David Teten, Michael Yavonditte
  89. Marissa Campise, David Pakman
  90. Stuart Ellman, James Robinson, James Robinson III, Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen
  91. Fred Davis
  92. Rick Heitzman, Chris Ahearn, Nick Marsh, Joseph Essas, Neil Vogel, Gus Warren, Larry Wilson
  93. Brian Cohen
  94. Brooke Hammerling
  95. Jared Grusd
  96. Lewis Gersh, David Hirsch, Marc Michel
  97. Terence Kawaja
  98. Peter Flint
  99. Dave Morgan
  100. Kirk McDonald

