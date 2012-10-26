2012 Silicon Alley 100: 1-100

Back to the Silicon Alley 100 >>
- Mike & Kass Lazerow, Jeff Ragovin
- Rony Kahan, Paul Forster
- Dan Loeb
- Steve Hafner, Paul English
- Jon Oringer
- Dan Porter, Garrett Peek
- Kenny Herman, Wiley Cerilli
- Artie Minson, Tim Armstrong
- Perry Chen, Charles Adler, Yancey Strickler
- Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger & Wendi Sturgis
- Jon Steinberg, Jonah Peretti
- Jill Abramson
- Henrique De Castro
- Marty Moe, Josh Topolsky
- Joshua Kushner, Chris Paik
- Andrew Hunt, Dave Gilboa, Jeffrey Raider, Neil Blumenthal
- Jason Goldberg, Bradford Shellhammer
- Ben Kaufman, Mitch Lowe
- Iqram Magdon-Ismail, Andrew Kortina
- Dwight Merriman, Eliot Horowitz
- Chad Dickerson
- Paul Berry
- Chris Dixon
- Alexis Ohanian
- Michael Katz
- Michael Wolf
- Asif Rahman, Iraj Islam, Shafqat Islam
- Daniel Roth
- Dan Huttenlocher
- Dan Reich, Andrew Ferenci and Corey Capasso
- Scott Belsky, Matias Corea
- Joseph Einhorn
- Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory
- Meredith Perry
- Cemre Cungor, Josh Miller, Hursh Agrawal
- Georg Petschnigg
- Zach Sims, Ryan Bubinski
- Brian Bedol
- Rafat Ali
- Lauren Santo Domingo, Aslaug Magnusdottir
- Noah Brier, James Gross
- Eli Pariser and Peter Koechley
- Matt Meeker, Carley Strife, Henrik Werdelin
- Steve Greenwood
- John Borthwick
- Alexa Von Tobel
- Khoi Vinh, Scott Ostler
- Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watts
- Michael Tseng
- Bart Stein, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms
- Ted Roden
- Nat Turner, Zach Weinberg
- Daniella Yacobovsky, Amy Jain
- David Tisch and Adam Rothenberg
- Nihal Mehta
- Kellee Khalil
- Neil Capel, Ian White
- Bryan Burkhart, Sonu Panda
- Kathryn Minshew, Melissa McCreery, Alex Cavoulacos
- Bre Pettis
- Marco Arment
- Jeffrey C. Smith
- Shane Snow, Joe Coleman, David Goldberg
- Ben Wolin and Mike Keriakos
- Cyrus Massoumi, Oliver Kharraz, Nick Ganju
- Brian O’Kelley, Mike Nolet, Michael Rubenstein
- Jose Ferreira
- Yaron Galai
- Adam Pritzker, Jake Schwartz, Brad Hargreaves, Matthew Brimer
- Matt Shampine, Jesse Middleton, Adam Neumann
- Sarah Chubb
- Rachel Tipograph
- David Karp, Lee Brown
- Rob Wilk, Stephen Rosenblatt and Dennis Crowley
- Jason Finger
- Ken Lerer, Ben Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Jordan Cooper, Steve Schlafman
- Barry Diller
- Majora Carter
- Joanne Wilson
- Charlie O’ Donnell
- Shana Fisher
- Brad Burnham, Fred Wilson, Andy Weissman, Albert Wenger
- Mike Brown Jr.
- Hilary Mason
- Jonathan Glick
- Carolyn Everson
- Howard Morgan, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes
- John Frankel, Alex Katz, David Teten, Michael Yavonditte
- Marissa Campise, David Pakman
- Stuart Ellman, James Robinson, James Robinson III, Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen
- Fred Davis
- Rick Heitzman, Chris Ahearn, Nick Marsh, Joseph Essas, Neil Vogel, Gus Warren, Larry Wilson
- Brian Cohen
- Brooke Hammerling
- Jared Grusd
- Lewis Gersh, David Hirsch, Marc Michel
- Terence Kawaja
- Peter Flint
- Dave Morgan
- Kirk McDonald
