It Looks Like Vegas Thinks It'll Be A Patriots-Packers Super Bowl Next Season

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Daniel

Cantor Gaming, in charge of quite a few sports books in Las Vegas, has released its 2012 NFL regular season point spreads.They’ve released point spreads for 240 of the 256 games played between weeks 1 and 16 of the season. Point spreads for the final week of the season are not out yet.



Combing through the point spreads reveals a few interesting nuggets.

Most notably, and as SB Nation points out, the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are favoured in EVERY game.

As for the post-Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck’s team is only favoured in three games.

Of course, these betting lines will change between now and the start of the season. They will also change week-to-week once the 2012 season gets under way.

Regardless, it looks like Vegas likes the chances of a Patriots-Packers Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.

Click here for the full week-by-week point spreads →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.