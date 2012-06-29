NBA MOCK DRAFT 4.0: Here's Where All 30 Teams Stand With Just Hours To Go Until The Draft

The Charlotte Bobcats have a huge decision to make tonight, and there's really no telling what Charlotte does with the No. 2 pick.

ESPN's Chad Ford expects Charlotte to send the No. 2 pick to Cleveland for the No. 4 and 24 picks, whereas other experts believe the Bobcats could stay at No. 2 and take either Thomas Robinson, Bradley Beal, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Harrison Barnes.

The Rockets are also looking to move up, and have three picks between No. 12 and No. 18 to deal.

The Bobcats just acquired Ben Gordon in a trade with the Pistons, so the chances of Beal going at No. 2 to Charlotte have diminished somewhat.

The Bobcats need help immediately, though, so if Charlotte stays put at No. 2, Robinson looks to be the player who can have the earliest sizable impact on a team's fortunes.