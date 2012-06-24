NBA MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Here's What Each Team Is Thinking With Less Than A Week Until The Draft

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The 2012 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and teams are currently conducting their final workouts with players before making picks June 28th.There’s been a fair bit of movement in the past week, and one bombshell medical revelation that could send one All-American plummeting down the draft board.
We modified our mock draft to give you an idea of how teams are rethinking things with just a few days to go.
STOCK: Holding at No. 1.
New Orleans hit the jackpot when the Hornets won the NBA Draft lottery and the rights to select Davis.
It's a no-brainer pick, and Davis can make an immediate impact in New Orleans.
STOCK: Rising.
The Charlotte Bobcats still haven't decided what to do with the No. 2 pick, as there seems to be no clear cut second-best player in the draft. If the Bobcats hold on to the pick (reports are swirling about a possible trade down to No. 4 with Cleveland), Charlotte needs help at every position, and can't really go wrong.
Thomas Robinson is ready to help an NBA team today, and according to Jeff Goodman, he outperformed Andre Drummond in a one-on-one workout in Cleveland.
Though Charlotte could go with Beal at No. 2, Michael Jordan is pleased with the progression of Gerald Henderson, the team's leading scorer, as the starting shooting guard.
STOCK: Holding in top 3.
Bradley Beal is a dynamic shooting guard who compares himself to Ray Allen, and NBA scouts love his game.
He could easily go at No. 2, but the Bobcats still seem to be waffling with their pick. If Beal is on the board, it seems hard to believe the Wizards would pass on a backcourt combination of John Wall and Bradley Beal.
STOCK: Holding at No. 4.
Many sources are reporting that the Cavaliers are very interested in Barnes at No. 4, and his ability to shoot the ball reliably from the perimeter may put him above Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on the Cavaliers' board.
Kyrie Irving will be able to mask Barnes' inability to create his own shot, and Barnes is a very marketable player for Cleveland. Kyrie Irving has already made it know to the Cavaliers he would be happy if Barnes ended up in Cleveland.
And, as the Cavaliers know better than any other team in the NBA, you have to keep your franchise player happy.
STOCK: Holding in top 5.
As the draft nears, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has gone from being a lock in the top 3 to going anywhere from No. 2 to No. 6. Given Kidd-Gilchrist's winning pedigree and potential as an elite defender, the Kings could hit the jackpot if he falls to No. 5.
STOCK: Rising.
Lillard is a player with just one question mark about his game. He played for Weber State in the Big Sky Conference, meaning he accumulated great stats against sub-standard competition. But he's been lights out at the combine and in workouts.
The Blazers need a point guard who can make an immediate impact and become a floor general, and Lillard fits the bill.
Stock: Falling slightly.
Drummond's disappointing workouts have hurt his status among NBA executives, but the fact remains that he's a seven-footer with tremendous athleticism and a chance to become a dominant big man.
Though the Warriors need help at other positions, if Drummond is available he could be a 'best on the board' selection.
STOCK: Holding in the late lottery.
It's become clear that the Raptors are looking to draft a dynamic guard at No. 8, but the jury is still out on whether it will be Lamb, Austin Rivers or even a point guard like Damien Lillard (if available) or Kendall Marshall.
When it comes down to Lamb versus Rivers, though, the UConn product offers the Raptors more versatility. Lamb has a freakishly long frame and could be a lockdown defender in time, and his offensive game has room to grow.
STOCK: Holding at No. 9.
John Henson is a bit of a risky pick given his slim build -- the kid came to college at 6-foot-11 and 183 pounds and his nickname is 'Gumby' -- but his defensive instincts and athleticism are unparalleled.
With Greg Monroe taking charge of the offensive production, Henson could be a perfect complement in Detroit.
At the draft combine, Henson was measured with a wingspan of 7'5', and a standing reach of 9'3.5' -- three and a half inches higher than Anthony Davis.
STOCK: Holding in the late lottery.
Kendall Marshall is a pure passer with extraordinary court vision, and a partnership with Anthony Davis could be a dynamite combo for the Hornets.
He's not a great athlete or scorer, but Marshall is hands down the best distributor in the draft.
If Damian Lillard is still available at No. 10, though, the Hornets will have quite a tough decision to make. The Hornets are reportedly also looking at Austin Rivers with the No. 10 pick as well.
STOCK: Rising.
Austin Rivers is an exciting scorer, though he isn't very efficient and will be punished by NBA defenses until he puts on some muscle.
Rivers exclusively worked out with the Blazers, Hornets, Raptors, Wizards and Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Chad Ford, so Rivers seems primed to go in the lottery.
Rivers reportedly received a draft promise from a late-lottery team last week, and the Blazers make the most sense of the teams listed above.
STOCK: Rising.
Meyers Leonard is still raw as a centre having not played much for Illinois in college, but he's 7-foot-1 and has a lot of potential.
Detroit could take Leonard at No. 9, but of the pure centres in the draft -- and the Bucks desperately need a centre after losing Andrew Bogut -- Leonard ranks No. 1.
STOCK: Rising.
Waiters definitely has a draft promise after leaving the combine upon instructions by his agent, but it's unknown whether the promise came from the Suns at No. 13, or other teams in need of a scoring guard like Portland or New Orleans.
STOCK: Holding in mid-first round.
Zeller seems to have been eclipsed on every draft board by Meyers Leonard of Illinois, and should be drafted behind his former teammate John Henson, as well.
Zeller was still a highly polished performer at North Carolina, and the Rockets need depth at centre. Don't be surprised if Houston takes a chance on Jared Sullinger here, though.
STOCK: Holding.
Perry Jones is a great athlete and had solid all-around numbers at Baylor, but teams have been questioning his passion for basketball and toughness.
In Philadelphia, Jones would be on a hungry and improving team with a very experienced coach in Doug Collins. It could be the perfect environment to get the most out of his game.
STOCK: Free-falling.
Reports are surfacing today that the Rockets may be trying to trade away the No. 16 pick in a package with Samuel Dalembert, but if Houston holds on to the pick, they might as well take a chance on Jared Sullinger.
Sullinger was a top-10 pick until NBA team doctors revealed his back could shorten his basketball career.
Taking a chance on Sullinger after selecting a big man at No. 14 would give the Rockets some protection if his health proves to be an issue, and you can't argue with the impressive numbers Sullinger put up at Ohio State.
STOCK: Holding.
Terrence Jones could play at either small forward or power forward in the NBA, and Dallas would be a perfect place to learn from an all-time great like Dirk Nowitzki.
STOCK: Rising.
Ross is coveted as a pure shooter -- perhaps the best in the draft -- and could even go as a lottery pick. He was impressive in his workout with the Trail Blazers, but a partnership with Ricky Rubio in Minnesota could bring great things for the Timberwolves.
STOCK: Holding.
Harkless is a smooth scorer from St. John's, but he also pulled down 8.6 rebounds a game last season in the Big East.
In Orlando, Harkless would have time to learn from veteran Hedo Turkoglu before rotating into a starting role.
STOCK: Rising.
Not a lot of people got to see Andrew Nicholson play at St. Bonaventure, but he was a force of nature.
Nicholson showcased his offensive game at the combine, wowing scouts with his deadly jump shot. Could be one of the more underrated prospects in the draft.
Denver needs a point guard, but Nicholson is the best player left on the board.
STOCK: Holding in the mid-to-late first round.
You can't teach height, and Melo is one of few seven-footers in the draft.
He's not great on the offensive end, and Melo will need a season or two before he can become a scoring threat in the post. The Celtics need some muscle down low, though, especially if Kevin Garnett is done in Boston.
STOCK: Holding.
The Celtics still haven't made any announcements about the future of the Garnett-Pierce-Allen triangle partnership, but Boston needs to prepare replacements for each. In Jeff Taylor, the Celtics could get a defensive-minded small forward with the ability to shoot from long range.
STOCK: Rising.
White is a total package that can score, rebound and play defence.
White was very impressive in team interviews, and he may be able to talk his way into a higher draft slot than his play would suggest.
STOCK: Rising.
Evan Fournier is a 19-year-old shooting guard from France that -- at 6'7' -- has enviable size at the position.
He's a proven scorer in France, and could be a good running mate for Kyrie Irving and replacement for the ageing Anthony Parker.
STOCK: Falling after workouts.
Wroten is a hyper-athletic guard from Washington with great speed and size at 6'6'.
He isn't a scoring guard, but would be an able backup to Mike Conley in Memphis.
STOCK: Rising.
Arnett Moultrie didn't get much national attention playing in the SEC at Mississippi State, but he's one of the country's elite rebounders.
STOCK: Holding in late first round.
Ezeli had never played organised basketball until he got to Vanderbilt, so it's safe to say the big man hasn't reached his potential yet.
The Heat desperately need bulk at the centre position, and Ezeli may be the best big man left late in the first round.
STOCK: Holding in late first round.
Draymond Green is the ultimate team player and a leader on the court. He doesn't pass the eye test as a potential breakout player, but he can help almost any team in the league.
STOCK: Holding.
With the long-term status of Derrick Rose unknown, the Bulls need some insurance at point guard.
Getting a player like Marquis Teague, who won a national championship just a few months ago, would be a steal this late in the round.
STOCK: Holding, could slip to second round.
Doron Lamb may have been overshadowed by his star teammates at Kentucky, but Lamb is a talented guard who showed his scoring ability in the national championship game.
I have the Warriors passing on guards at No. 7, but they can still pick up some backcourt depth at No. 30 with Lamb.
Former Duke big man Miles Plumlee has impressed teams, notably Indiana and Minnesota, with his athleticism and ability to run the court. Despite a lack of production in college, Plumlee could conceivably go at No. 26.
Quincy Miller had been projected as a first round pick until a terrible showing at the draft combine, but teams still may take a chance on him from picks 25 to 30.
Will Barton had a standout year at Memphis and was the C-USA player of the year, and is a very versatile off guard.
