NBA MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Here's What Each Team Is Thinking With Less Than A Week Until The Draft

STOCK: Rising.

The Charlotte Bobcats still haven't decided what to do with the No. 2 pick, as there seems to be no clear cut second-best player in the draft. If the Bobcats hold on to the pick (reports are swirling about a possible trade down to No. 4 with Cleveland), Charlotte needs help at every position, and can't really go wrong.

Thomas Robinson is ready to help an NBA team today, and according to Jeff Goodman, he outperformed Andre Drummond in a one-on-one workout in Cleveland.

Though Charlotte could go with Beal at No. 2, Michael Jordan is pleased with the progression of Gerald Henderson, the team's leading scorer, as the starting shooting guard.