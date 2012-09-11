Here Are The Most Expensive Items Celebs Received Inside Their MTV Awards Gift Bags

Kirsten Acuna
katy perryKaty Perry took home a moonman for Best Art Direction in a music video.

Photo: Ian Gavin / Getty Images

Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z may have left the MTV Video Music Awards without moonmen; however, no one went home empty handed.  Every nominee, presenter, and performer gets dibs on the envious VMA gift bag with items from brands ranging from Covergirl and Calvin Klein to Apple and Monster. 

From headphones to customised iPods, see the most expensive items celebrities took home Thursday night.

Robbie French vintage belt: $40-$137

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger: $54-$119

customised iPod with Snoop Dogg (Lion's) latest tunes: $49-$249

FHI Heat Platform Iron: est. $74-$122

Stone Rose Shirt: $125-$174

Monster DNA Headphones: $199.95 (Earbuds retail for $99.95)

Two Year subscription to Netflix: $191.76

Brazilian designer shoes from Jorge Bischoff: Estimated $200

Ira Salles clutch / purse: starting at $200

2 night stay at an Andaz hotel of choice in Maui, Shanghai, West Hollywood, San Diego, Wall Street or Fifth Ave.: $310-$2160 per night.*

*Shanghai can run up to $2160 per night.

A stay at the Andaz on Wall Street can run for as low as $310.25 per night.

Here are more items the stars and hosts received in their goodie bags:

Bombay Sapphire Gin Bottle Leather Necklace: $25.00

Calvin Klein One fragrance : estimated retail $42-$52

2008 Napa Valley Dulce Beso (Sweet Kiss) white wine: $40

Limited Edition Moonman inspired CIROC Vodka: est. $34.99

Tortoiseshell and Glam iPhone 4/4S case from Case-Mate: $40

Eau De Lacoste L. 12.12 Men's Scents: est. $47-$62

J World Sport Rolling duffel bag: est. $68.99

