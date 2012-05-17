In Pictures: Why Troops Themselves Make The Best defence Reporters

Photo: BI Military & defence
We had a treat last weekend and attended the 2012 Milblogging Conference in Arlington, Va.Check out the story here >
As a direct testament to this digital era of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media — we kept recognising bloggers before being formally introduced.
It was great to finally meet the good people behind the names we often write about here at BI Military & defence.
As blogger Boston Maggie (of fierce U.S. Navy pride) said: “Milblogging is about building a bridge between those who serve and others, on any platform.”
We couldn’t agree more. Now check out who’s who.
Austin Wright (Politico) and Greg Jaffe (Washington Post) share their thoughts on the relationship between the military, the media, and their own jobs — a few barbs were exchanged*
Jaffe on today's news outlet options: 'If all we have is Politico, I think we're screwed. I hope there's a demographic for the Washington Post or else we're screwed.'
Austin: '...I think I'm the youngest Washington Post subscriber.'
Ben King of armour Down lines up to ask a question. True to blogger form, he was tweeting the whole time he was up there
Michael Bailey — the Mad Medic — steps up to the mic. The panel on military benefits sparked a lot more questions
Troy Steward of YouServed.com, live streaming the conference from a video cam and 2 laptops in the front row
Mil spouse bloggers are a force to be reckoned with — here's Jacey Eckhart, editor of the SpouseBuzz.com network
1st Lt. Hannah He of ArmyStrongStories says she blogged about daily life in Iraq, and just continued the habit when she came home
Marine Corps veteran Paul Szoldra (right) of CollegeVeteran.com and the Duffel Blog — with Michael Bailey
Matt Burden of BlackFive, a go-to military blog that tells stories the traditional media sometimes avoids, helps wrap up the conference
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.