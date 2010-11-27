2012 London Olympics A "Likely" Terror Target

Photo: AP

UK officials have announced that the country’s terror threat level will remain at “severe” throughout the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.”Severe” is the second-highest classification, meaning an attack is “highly likely.” There is still a chance it could be moved to “Critical” before the games begin. Britain raised the current level to “Severe” in January.



It isn’t just the Games that are in danger, either, as officials worry about “parallel events” such as fan parks and street festivals that make for attractive “soft targets.” Atlanta’s Centennial Park was bombed during the 1996 Games.

Officials have also expressed concerns about cyber attacks on ticketing websites, television broadcasts, and even timing and results systems, as security for these temporary systems are not as strong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.