A Spectacular Photo Of What The Olympic Cauldron Looks Like From The Inside

Tony Manfred

They just lit the Olympic Cauldron in London.

Even though it’s not technically a cauldron — the flaming structure is made of 200+ copper “pedals” that represent every country in the Games — it still looks great.

When you put the pedals together, you get one unified flame.

Here’s an awesome screencap of the flame from below (via the live BBC broadcast). A stunning effect:

olympic cauldron from the inside

Photo: BBC

And here’s the flame itself:

Olympic torch opening ceremony

Photo: BBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.