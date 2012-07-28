A Spectacular Photo Of What The Olympic Cauldron Looks Like From The Inside

They just lit the Olympic Cauldron in London.
Even though it’s not technically a cauldron — the flaming structure is made of 200+ copper “pedals” that represent every country in the Games — it still looks great.
When you put the pedals together, you get one unified flame.
Here’s an awesome screencap of the flame from below (via the live BBC broadcast). A stunning effect:
Photo: BBC
And here’s the flame itself:
Photo: BBC
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.