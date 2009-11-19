2012 Is Going To Be A Crazy Year, And Not Just Because The World Is Ending

As far-off years go, 2012 gets a lot of attention.



Some people think there’s a Mayan Calendar that predicts the world will end that year, and there’s a popular movie based on just that.

But even if the world doesn’t end, you should think it’s going to be a big one.

First, you’ve got the re-election. That will start, in earnest, in late 2011, but Barack Obama’s re-election run will likely blot out just about everything else. If you’re an investor, you might be eager to watch the various candidates try to top each other with as much pro-stimulative rhetoric as they can. We’ve obviously got no clue what the economy will be like, but everyone will say they plan to make it better.

Also on the economic front, yesterday Fed President Bullard says low rates will continue until 2012, which would be pretty wild. If he’s right, though, it could also mean a tightening cycle in the midst of a Presidential election, which is the last thing Obama wants. Either way, that looks like another spice to put in the mix.

And finally, you’ve got the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, which will probably be going on in 2012 — 11 years after 9/11 — bringing all kinds of security and geo-political questions into the fore.

Granted, we doubt 2010 and 2011 will be slouches on the excitement front, but 2012 is going to be crazy.

