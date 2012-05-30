WATCH: The Amazing Final Laps Of This Year's Indy 500

Since 1911, the Indianapolis 500 has been the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”



While fan interest may have waned during the last 15 years, the race is still the crown jewel of American motorsports. This is the one win that everyone wants to put on their resume.

For 2012, brand-new cars from Dallara and engines from Honda, Chevrolet, and Lotus were supposed to spice up the competition.

They certainly did.

There were 35 passes for the lead during the race, an all-time record. The best part was that you never knew who was going to win. Even entering the final lap, there were four drivers that had a shot at drinking the traditional milk in Victory Lane.

While Dario Franchitti ended up winning his third 500 since 2007, the end of the race was almost as insane as last year’s final corner loss by American rookie J.R. Hildebrand.

Former F1 driver Takuma Sato of Japan, who is famous for his aggressive passes, makes two daring moves to jump up close to the lead. One works out great. The other…not so much.

Some are saying that Dario did not give Sato enough room on his pass attempt. It was the last lap of the Indy 500 and there was nearly $3 million on the line. Oh…and racing immortality.

Would you have left Sato more room than Dario did?

We didn’t think so.

Check it out below (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Check out another race from this weekend >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.