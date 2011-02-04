GOP PRESIDENTIAL UPDATE: Rick Santorum Says He'll Win On Family Values, Says Sarah Palin Won't Even Run

Photo: Jessica Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) is counting on “values voters” in Iowa to vault him into contention for the 2012 GOP Presidential nomination.



He tells Washington Post columnist George Will “never underestimate the power of social issues.” Santorum thinks that Sarah Palin and Mike Huckabee will end up not running. Thus opening up his window of opportunity in Iowa.

Mitt Romney told Hugh Hewitt yesterday that if he runs for president (which he will), he will run nationally (meaning he will compete in the Iowa caucuses, which all-but-derailed his 2008 campaign).

Senator John Thune (R-SD) is likely to stay put and not run for president.

