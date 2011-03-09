Can Any One Of These People Beat President Obama?

Upside: Proven and skilled executive, a prodigious fund-raiser and a veteran of the presidential campaign trail (he ran in 2008). He also looks the part.

Downside: He's a Mormon, he was the driving force behind Romneycare (the forerunner to President Obama's national health care insurance plan, which is wildly unpopular with GOP primary voters) and he's from Massachusetts (which is sort of like being from China as far as GOP primary voters are concerned).

Present Position: Top-tier candidate, strong in New Hampshire, not strong in Iowa or in the South.

What He Must Do: Win New Hampshire convincingly.