2012 Diva Herman Cain Is Getting His Own Secret Service Detail TONIGHT

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

CNN reports that 2012 presidential wild card Herman Cain will become the first GOP candidate to get his very own Secret Service detail, starting tonight.The Secret Service protection was granted at the candidate’s request, although it is not clear why Cain thinks he needs law enforcement protection.



“[Homeland Security] Secretary Napolitano at the request of the Cain campaign consulted with congressional advisory committee which today authorised protection for Cain,” Secret Service spokesman George Ogilvy told ABC News.

We do know that Cain has been looking forward to the Secret Service part of the presidency for a while. In his recent autobiography, This Is Herman Cain!, he writes that, as President, his Secret Service code name will be Cornbread, because it is his favourite food. Unfortunately for Cain, he will probably have to choose a new, secret, codename now.

