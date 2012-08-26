The Only Nine Teams That Can Win The BCS National Championship This Year

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ah, it’s finally arrived: the 2012 College Football season.Starting in a few days our Saturday afternoons — as well as some Thursdays — will be filled with awesome come from behind wins, huge upsets no one expected, and amazing individual performances.



To prepare you for the next few months we’ve assembled nine teams that have the best chance of winning the National Championship in Miami on January 7, 2013.

Our criteria? A high preseason ranking, a schedule featuring enough marquee games to get respect but not enough to derail a shot at an undefeated or one-loss season, and star players.

Just for kicks we’ve also included our BCS predictions at the end.

Please feel free to share your own thoughts and predictions in the comments.

Oklahoma Why they'll win it all: QB Landry Jones and WR Kenny Stills; defensive coordinator who built 2000 national championship D, Mike Stoops, is back; easy early season schedule means they should start 10-0 Why they won't: Face WVU juggernaut offence in Morgantown; under Bob Stoops, the Sooners have had a difficult time living up to high preseason expectations Vegas odds: 10/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv Oregon Why they'll win it all: Easy out of conference schedule; all-purpose play maker De'Anthony Thomas; best defence of Chip Kelly era Why they won't: The two games that are usually the toughest for Oregon (USC and Oregon State) are both on the road; inexperienced redshirt freshman QB Marcus Mariota Vegas odds: 10/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv West Virginia Why they'll win it all: Superstar QB Geno Smith; head coach Dana Holgorsen's innovative offence Why they won't: Transitioning to the Big 12 and a 3-4 defence; schedule includes games at Oklahoma State and at Texas Vegas odds: 45/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv LSU Why they'll win it all: Entire offensive line from 2011 is back; get Alabama at home; a four-deep and extremely talented group of running backs Why they won't: No Tyrann Mathieu to anchor secondary or return kicks; transitioning to a more pass-happy offence Vegas odds: 6/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv USC Why they'll win it all: QB Matt Barkley; best wide receiving core in the country; 15 returning starters Why they won't: Lack of depth because of NCAA sanctions means injuries would seriously derail SC; lost three defensive line starters Vegas odds: 3/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv Florida State Why they'll win it all: Fantastic SEC-like defence with plenty of returning starters; QB E.J. Manuel leading a very experienced offence; schedule is fairly easy to navigate Why they won't: Offensive line gives up too many sacks; FSU keeps falling apart despite year after year of high preseason rankings Vegas odds: 13/2 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv South Carolina Why they'll win it all: Running back Marcus Lattimore; enormous defensive line including Jadeveon Clowney; other than Georgia the SEC East is very weak Why they won't: Play both LSU and Arkansas this year as well a road game at Clemson to finish the year; depend too much on their run game Vegas odds: 35/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv Wisconsin Why they'll win it all: Heisman candidate Montee Ball; outside of games versus Michigan State, Ohio State, and Nebraska the Badgers should be favoured in all of their contests Why they won't: New offensive coordinator trying to install a spread attack; a defence with a penchant to give up big plays; November game against Ohio State that could be 2012's version of 'Late season game derailing Badgers national title hopes' Vegas odds: 40/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv Alabama Why they'll win it all: Loaded defence; Nick Saban; deep back field with Eddie Lacy, Jalston Fowler, T.J. Yeldon running the football Why they won't: QB A.J. McCarron passing more than normal; toughest games are on the road, at LSU and at Arkansas Vegas odds: 5/1 Vegas odds provided by Bovada.lv Our BCS predictions National Championship Game: Alabama (SEC) vs. Florida State (ACC) Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma (Big 12) vs. Michigan State (At-large) Sugar Bowl: LSU (At-large) vs. Virginia Tech (At-large) Rose Bowl: Wisconsin (Big 10) vs. Oregon (Pac-12) Orange Bowl: USC (At-large) vs. Louisville (Big East) How about the NFL? The Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Every AFC Team→

