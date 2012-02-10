12 College Basketball Players You'll Be Hearing About Non-Stop Come March Madness

Photo: AP Images

With selection Sunday just four weeks away, the college basketball regular season is nearing its end.As teams fight for positioning, both for the NCAAs and their own conference tournaments, key players will need to step up.



Some will be guys you’ve been hearing about all season long. Others will suddenly rise to the occasion during the year’s most important juncture.

And they won’t all just come from traditional power teams.

Jared Sullinger is the clear leader of an Ohio State team vying for the overall No. 1 seed in March. The Buckeyes will go as far as he can take them. Baylor has helped make the Big 12 one of college basketball's top conferences and forward Perry Jones is a huge reason why. His interior play will be key to how far they go this postseason. You've probably never heard of Creighton's Doug McDermott, but you need to start paying attention. McDermott is the nation's third leading scorer and could easily be the reason why you win your bracket with a Sweet 16 upset pick. A sure fire NBA lottery pick, North Carolina's Harrison Barnes can turn it on whenever he wants to. The sophomore forward has already gone for more than 20 points nine times this season. Two words you need to remember from here on out if you've been ignoring Murray State's improbable undefeated season: Isaiah Canaan. The junior reminds us of another mid-major guard who lit it up a few years ago: Stephen Curry. Micheal Kidd-Gilchrist is another one of John Calipari's freshman phenoms. The small forward is the third-leading scorer on the nation's top team. UNLV fans are getting flashbacks to their early 90s glory days thanks in large part to forward Mike Moser. He's averaging a double-double for what's arguably the best team out west. Everyone expected Syracuse would be good, but not 20-0 start good. Although coach Jim Boeheim is giving everyone plenty of minutes, senior point guard and team leader Scoop Jardine is sure to see his playing time increase as we head toward March. We're betting you have no clue how good San Diego State is this year, which means you also know little about Jamaal Franklin. The junior is one of the best guards in the nation as he works to get SDSU a top 4 seed. Austin Rivers may only be a freshman, but he's Duke's leading scorer and blew up the Internet with this game-winning shot against UNC. By now hoop heads know St. Mary's College is one of the better mid-majors. This year the Gaels are led by senior guard, and double-double machine Rob Jones. A few of these players play for some of the most expensive college basketball teams Check out who makes the list of priciest college hoops programs >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.