The 2012 Coda Sedan Comes With 10,000 'Free' Miles

How many times have you gone car shopping to hear the salesman promise to give you free gas for a few weeks or months as a deal sweetener? In the days of $4-a-gallon gasoline, those kind of deals aren’t as common as they once were, but now Californian electric automaker Coda Automotive has revived the practice to entice customers into its 2012 Coda Sedan.



Naturally, Coda isn’t offering free gasoline: instead, it wants to give customers 10,000 miles of free electricity.

Buy a 2012 Coda Sedan during the month of October, and the automaker will give you a $552 rebate towards the cost of charging your car.

It came to this figure by assuming an average national electricity price of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, and an EPA-approved rating of 0.46 kWh per mile in the 2012 Coda Sedan.

Coda’s own press release announcing the deal is keen to point out that the average cost of driving an gasoline car 10,000 miles would work out at $1,723.

In California, the automaker points out, that figure could be more than $2,000.

There’s obviously some benefit in being given free electricity to go with your electric car, even for just the first 10,000 miles.

But would the deal encourage you to pick the $38,145 base level Coda Sedan over something more mainstream, like the 2013 Nissan Leaf or 2012 Mitsubishi i?

