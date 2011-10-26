2012 Candidates In For A Chaotic, Front-Loaded Primary Next Year

Photo: AP

Nevada Republicans voted on Saturday to bump their nominating caucus back into February, ending a scheduling stalemate with New Hampshire that had threatened to push the primary season into December.However, the primary calendar is still stacked for January 2011, with five states holding their nominating contests within one month of each other. That sets up a scenario in which a candidate could potentially ride the momentum from an early win through the first few weeks of the year and essentially knock everyone else out by the first week of February.



Here’s what the calendar looks like now.

Iowa — January 3

New Hampshire — January 10 (Presumed date)

South Carolina — January 21

Florida —January 31

Nevada — February 3

Though we’re still over two months from Iowa, a rapid-fire January looks, at least now, like it could benefit Romney. He’s running surprisingly well in Iowa following Rick Perry’s implosion, and he has a monster lead in New Hampshire. Add to that his massive fundraising haul and he should have the resources needed to capitalise on early victories and steamroll through a jumbled calendar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.