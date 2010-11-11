Audi Releases Video On 2010 Audi Q5 Hybrid

Audi has aggressively pushed its clean diesel models in the U.S., including the Audi Q7 TDI luxury sport-utility vehicle.



But even the company that wins Le Mans Series races with its turbo diesel race cars is hedging its bets with hybrids. Today Audi released the first video of its upcoming 2012 Audi Q5 Hybrid, the compact sport-utility vehicle it will launch next week at the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Q5 Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter gasoline TFSI engine that produces 208 horsepower, mated to a relatively powerful 33-kilowatt (44-horsepower) electric motor between the engine and transmission. The maximum combined power of the engine and motor together is 241 horsepower.

Official performance figures say the Q5 Hybrid does 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, with a top speed of 138 miles per hour. It can run in electric-only mode, under gentle acceleration and at low speeds, for up to 2 miles, according to Audi.

Modifications compared to the gasoline Q5 include low-rolling-resistance tires on different wheels, and new information displays on the car’s navigation screen that provide operating data unique to the hybrid model.

The luggage compartment also loses some volume to accommodate the battery pack located underneath. Even the special door kick-plates identify the vehicle as a hybrid.

The official debut of the 2012 Audi Q5 Hybrid will take place on Thursday, November 18, at the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show. We’ll bring you all the detail then, including the list price, which Audi hasn’t yet released.



This article originally appeared on Green Car Reports and is republished here with permission.

