All Six AFC Playoff Teams Are Set — Here's Who's In And Who's Out

Tony Manfred
jj watt houston texans

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

With one week to spare, the AFC playoff race is over.The Bengals beat the Steelers 13-10 today, securing the sixth and final playoff spot and mathematically eliminating Pittsburgh and Miami.

Here’s who got in:

  • Texans (AFC South)
  • Broncos (AFC West)
  • Patriots (AFC East)
  • Ravens (AFC North/wildcard)
  • Indianapolis Colts (wild card)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North/wild card)

The order is yet to be set, but those are the teams.

Denver and Houston just need to win to secure byes.

