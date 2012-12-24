All Six AFC Playoff Teams Are Set — Here's Who's In And Who's Out

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

With one week to spare, the AFC playoff race is over.The Bengals beat the Steelers 13-10 today, securing the sixth and final playoff spot and mathematically eliminating Pittsburgh and Miami.



Here’s who got in:

Texans (AFC South)

Broncos (AFC West)

Patriots (AFC East)

Ravens (AFC North/wildcard)

Indianapolis Colts (wild card)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North/wild card)

The order is yet to be set, but those are the teams.

Denver and Houston just need to win to secure byes.

