All Six AFC Playoff Teams Are Set — Here's Who's In And Who's Out

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images
With one week to spare, the AFC playoff race is over.The Bengals beat the Steelers 13-10 today, securing the sixth and final playoff spot and mathematically eliminating Pittsburgh and Miami.
Here’s who got in:
- Texans (AFC South)
- Broncos (AFC West)
- Patriots (AFC East)
- Ravens (AFC North/wildcard)
- Indianapolis Colts (wild card)
- Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North/wild card)
The order is yet to be set, but those are the teams.
Denver and Houston just need to win to secure byes.
