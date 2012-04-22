The 10 Biggest Yachts Of The Year

Photo: Jameslist

As part of its annual report, The Superyacht Report tracked down the listings of every yacht of at least 30 meters or longer that was commissioned, launched, or built in 2011.We scoured that list to find the 10 biggest yachts of last year.



The yachts on our list were either delivered in 2011, ordered in January 2011 and set to delivered after December 2011, or were new contracts signed since January 2011.

The biggest yacht of the year, by far, stands at 141 meters long and features expansive, sunny decks, and large windows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.