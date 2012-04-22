The 10 Biggest Yachts Of The Year

Yas Yacht

As part of its annual report, The Superyacht Report tracked down the listings of every yacht of at least 30 meters or longer that was commissioned, launched, or built in 2011.We scoured that list to find the 10 biggest yachts of last year.

The yachts on our list were either delivered in 2011, ordered in January 2011 and set to delivered after December 2011, or were new contracts signed since January 2011.

The biggest yacht of the year, by far, stands at 141 meters long and features expansive, sunny decks, and large windows.

CRN 129, designed by CRN - Ferretti Group, is 80 meters long

Check out CRNshipyard's full tour of the CRN 129

The 6498, designed by Abeking & Rasmussen, is 89.1 meters long

The 6498 was a new contract signed in January 2011, so no pictures of the finished vessel are available.

The 6497, a sister vessel to 6498 designed by Abeking & Rasmussen, is 89.1 meters long

The 6497 was a new contract signed in January 2011, so no pictures of the finished vessel are available.

The PJ World, designed by Palmer Johnson, is 81.4 meters long

The Valerie, designed by Lürssen, is 85.1 meters long

Check out meinurlaubinmv's footage of the Valerie

M/Y Z (ex Marco Yachts), designed by an unspecified company, is 88 meters long

Project Kay | AMG1201, designed by Arista Marine Group, is 122 meters long

The AMG 1201 was a new contract signed in January 2011, so no pictures of the finished vessel are available.

423, designed by Nobiskrug, is 140 meters long

The 423 was a new contract signed in January 2011, so no pictures of the finished vessel are available.

The Dream Symphony, designed by Dream Ship Victory, is 141 meters long

The Yas | Swift 141, designed by Abu Dhabi Mar A, is 141 meters long

Check out Imran2006G's full animated tour of Yas | Swift 141

