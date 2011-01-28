2011 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions And Preview – Inside The Wheelhouse

The 2011 WWE Royal Rumble is just days away. The January condition will add yet another chapter to it’s historic book this coming Sunday and one winner will be etched in wrestling history forever. The prize is the sports most ultimate goal, the main event spot for a World Championship at WrestleMania 27.



For the first time in history the WWE has added 10 more wrestlers to the now 40 man event. Marking the first time in 20 four years that the event will not be a 30 man over the top Royal Rumble. Despite the WWE Royal Rumble breaking tradition and adding 10 more wrestlers to the event, it still is one of the most anticipating wrestling event of the year just behind WrestleMania.

No matter how many wrestlers are in the event there is usually a small amount of wrestlers that can actually win the event and get the nod from the creative team to help carry the torch at the biggest wrestling event of the year. Will it be an established star or will it be a up & coming wrestler to move past the glass ceiling?

One thing that is intriguing as we head into this year’s Royal Rumble is that the WWE is in a transition mode with their eras of wrestling. We are currently sitting in a mood in the WWE is that there is a “youth movement” right now in the state of wrestling. WWE is looking for new stars to carry the torch of the company as they continue to evolve as a sports entertainment organisation.

