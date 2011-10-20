PRICE PREVIEW: World Series Tickets Cost Less Than Last Year's, But Are Still Ridiculously Expensive

Photo: TiqIQ

With the Rangers’ pursuit of #1 and the Cardinals in pursuit of #11, a lot is at stake, and as always, it’s expensive to witness live drama.Overall, the Rangers fans seem to want it a bit more, as they are paying a series average of $898 vs. the Cards series average of $777 (yes, Vegas, $777). Despite the high prices in in Arlington, they are still 27% below last years average of $1,244. As for home series openers, the Rangers win this battle within the price war running away– $1,021 avg. price for Game 3 vs. $575 avg. price for Game 1.



Without the fiscal abandon that came with the Rangers fans first-ever World Series Appearance and the Giants Baseball: Torture, the avg. price across the entire series is down considerable, at 35%. While Cards fans are understandably giddy about their ‘Happy Bus-Rally Squirrel’ run, this is their 3rd World Series in 8 years. Throw in a still precarious economy, and the Cards WS 2011-edition is featuring much more Pizza, Beer and Couches than 2006 or 2004.

Yet, despite the allure of 50 Inches and saving some serious coin, seasoned Cardinals fans – and ticket sellers – know that high-drama demands a high price. If it comes down to a Game 7 at Busch, the average price moves into 4-figures. For a walk-off series winner, it would feel like a bargain.

With the match-up for these storied franchises, TiqIQ decided to take a look at how the demand for tickets is reflected in ticket prices for each game of the Series. To do this, we charted the average price for the 7 games.

