U.S. Open Ticket Prices Are Almost 40% Higher Than Last Year

While a Hurricane watch is not typical end of summer activity for New Yorkers, Irene made it front-page news across the entire tri-state area. With Irene having passed, New Yorkers, and tennis fans, can turn their attention to more leisurely, and typical, end-of-summer fare, namely The U.S. Open.



Since the beginning of the Open era in 1968, late August in Queens has been the undivided centre of the tennis world. This year will be no different, and like every other year, it’s a hot ticket. If you’re looking for a few tips on when to buy so you can to get the most serve for your buck, we at TiqIQ have provided the first of our annual U.S. Open Price run-down:

Day vs. Night: If you can wait for night tennis, you’ll save about 15% on average. The average of all day sessions is $323 (get-in price $39), compared to the night sessions which are going for $273 (get-in price $19).

Weekend vs. Weekday: Weekend sessions are selling for an average of $439 vs. $241 for Weekday sessions.

Day of the Week: Cheapest: Tuesday, $173; Most expensive: Sunday, $438; Best Value: Friday, $243

Week One vs. Week Two:Week One, $227; Week Two: $370

Lower Level for Upper Level: Lower Level: $895 avg/Get-in $185; Upper Level: $122/Get-in $12

Best Value: If you’re looking for one day that combines the frenetic pace of early rounds with some big-stage stakes, labour Day may be the best bet. The labour Day day session will cost you an average of $338. If you’re bargain hunting, labour Day night screams value. At an average price of $150, and a get-in price of $40, it’s the 4th least expensive session of the tournament.



