TEENAGE DREAM! Here Are The 10 Must-See Moments From The 2011 Teen Choice Awards

Jen Ortiz
Ashton Kutcher

Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/CBSNews

Surf boards, celebrities, and the sounds of screaming teens.The 2011 Teen Choice Awards aired on Sunday to a mixed reception.

Despite disappointing numbers among older viewers, the show’s 12-17 audience was up 4% over last year and drew the best rating of any “Teen Choice” show since 2008 in that viewership category.

Missed it? We selected the show’s best, most-talked-about moments.

Khloe Kardashian's step-kids make their red carpet debut, with husband Lamar Odom.

Demi Lovato wins the Inspire Award, thanks fans for support during her recovery.

Sean Kingston made his first red carpet appearance since suffering a jet ski accident.

Tyra Banks came dressed as...Catwoman?

Harry Potter closed the show -- and took home seven awards.

will.i.am DJs the show's opening. Jumping ensues.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continue crushing the dreams of teen girls everywhere.

Ashton Kutcher trades in his acceptance speech for a Katy Perry sing-along.

Want more music?

Click here for the 13 most surprising brand shout-outs in Jay-Z and Kanye West's 'Watch The Throne'>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.