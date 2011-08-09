TEENAGE DREAM! Here Are The 10 Must-See Moments From The 2011 Teen Choice Awards

Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/CBSNews

Surf boards, celebrities, and the sounds of screaming teens.The 2011 Teen Choice Awards aired on Sunday to a mixed reception.



Despite disappointing numbers among older viewers, the show’s 12-17 audience was up 4% over last year and drew the best rating of any “Teen Choice” show since 2008 in that viewership category.

Missed it? We selected the show’s best, most-talked-about moments.

