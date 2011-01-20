10 Business Resolutions That Are Actually Achievable

In 2011, I'm going to cut negativity down by 50% in my life. So instead of hearing 'NO' from 10 different banks when asking for any type of loan, I'll only go into five.

I'll look at the number zero literally, which equals the amount of dollars I will receive in the form of lines of credit or loans for my business as neither a positive or a negative because the number zero is neither -- hey I know I'm reaching but I've learned to take what I can get.

Speaking of negativity, I will try to be more positive in front of my staff and family. As a business owner, I carry all the weight on my shoulders. As each day goes by, I only hear more and more negative news and I just can't take it anymore.

Negativity consumes me so I will not show it in 2011 and I will bottle it all up. Good thing we now have Obamacare because I'll definitely need a shrink or I just might go postal.