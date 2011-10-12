THE MIDDLE MOB, #50-74: The 100 Coolest People In New York Tech Have Been Ranked!

Last week, we released our annual SA 100 feature, a list of 100 people who have done the coolest things in New York tech this year.



Yesterday, we ranked it.

We released the bottom 25 people on the list. The least cool of the coolest people in tech, if you will.

Today, we’re releasing the middle mob, #50-74.

Tomorrow we’ll release #25-49, Thursday we’ll release #11-24, and Friday we’ll release the top 10 people who have done the most in New York tech.

Click here to see who’s in the middle mob, #50-74 →



Disclosure

A number of Business Insider’s investors appear on this list: Kevin Ryan (also our Chairman), RRE, Ken Lerer, Scott Kurnit and Roger Ehrenberg.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider.

Feedback

Disagree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on Twitter: #sa100

Complete Coverage

The complete list of 100 people in A-Z order

The Bottom 25: #75-100



The 2010 List

Here’s the complete list in .PDF form

Acknowledgments



We would like to thank the many readers who took the time to send us nominations. We would also like to thank intern Zachary Lichaa for his extensive work on this list. Also involved in the selection or creation of the Silicon Alley 100: Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson, Alyson Shontell, Noah Davis, and Henry Blodget.

74. Warren Webster and Brian Farnham President and Editor-In-Chief of Patch It's not easy to lose as much money as Warren Webster and Brian Farnham have running AOL's network of local blogs; Patch -- about $160 million this year. You have to admire their ambition! 73. Marty Moe and Josh Topolsky Publisher and Editor In Chief, The Verge SB Nation snagged the AOLers to start The Verge, a tech site in the model of Topolsky's Engadget. A host of other coworkers are joining the pair, including Nilay Patel and Paul Miller. Moe and Topolsky are working with Jim Bankoff to build SB Nation into a massive web property. 72. Eli Portnoy Founder and CEO, ThinkNear Portnoy started ThinkNear to provide local businesses with targeted advertising designed to drive sales during slow hours. ThinkNear sends out discounts to people in the area of a particular business during identified slow periods. The company is operating strictly in New York City at the moment, but has plans to expand into other cities. 71. Wiley Cerilli and Kenny Herman CEO and EVP of Business Development, SinglePlatform Serial entrepreneur Herman, and Cerilli, the former EVP of SeamlessWeb, created a startup that distributes a merchant's storefront across over 50,000 sites, including major publishers, IYPs, media companies, mobile applications, travel sites, and more. Google was reportedly interested in the company earlier this year, both to acquire the technology and the talent behind SinglePlatform. 70. Eric Alterman Founder, KickApps Alterman founded the social media application company in 2004, and in January of 2011 sold the company to KIT Digital. The serial entrepreneur is now working on his newest project, Flow, which is attempting to provide data as a service to businesses.

69. Barry Silbert CEO, SecondMarket In 2011, the private market for startups was very hot. Silbert's company was in the middle of it all as the leading market for buying shares of Facebook, Twitter, and others. With the IPO markets thawing (slightly), 2012 will be an interesting year for Second Market. How will it survive a Facebook IPO? 68. Stuart Ellman and Jim Robinson IV Co-Founders, RRE Ventures The pair have a successful track record as investors. RRE's portfolio includes stakes in a number of tech companies including Spanfeller Media Group, Sailthru, and one closer to home (us!). They started RRE along with Jim's father, former American Express Co. chairman James D. Robinson III. 67. Oren Netzer Co-Founder and CEO, DoubleVerify DoubleVerify is another one of those companies everyone in New York ad tech talks about. Netzer founded DoubleVerify in 2008 with the goal of raising the standards and practices of online advertising. He and the team set out to expose invisible ads among their other initiatives. 66. George Lee Co-Head of Global Technology, Goldman Sachs Lee hops between the West and East Coasts running Goldman's technology business. He's on here because he spearheaded the big Goldman-Facebook deal. While it was slightly bungled, it was a sharp move, giving Goldman's clients access to valuable private stock and giving Goldman an inside track on the Facebook IPO. 65. Matt Meeker Entrepreneur-In-Residence, Dogpatch The Meetup.com co-founder joined the startup hangout/incubator in early 2011. He is tasked with helping the founders coordinate their plans and nurturing their ideas. 64. Nikhil Sethi Co-founder, Adapt.ly Sethi studied at Northwestern and interned at HBO before dreaming up the social media ad server and analytics platform. Sethi and co-founder Garrett Ullom raised $700,00 in August 2010 after a stint at Dreamlt Ventures' Philadelphia branch and moved to New York soon after to be closer to the advertising dollars. 63. Michael Montero, Irving Fain, and Josh Bowen Co-Founders, CrowdTwist The trio raised $6 million in a Series A round with backing from Softbank Capital, Fairhaven Capital, and other investors. The TechStars company tracks information on a brand's social media offerings and helps reward the most loyal fans. CrowdTwist has partnerships with LiveNation and JCPenney and helped relaunch Kelly Clarkson's official fan site. 62. Jason Baptiste Co-Founder and CEO, OnSwipe Baptiste has created a platform for publishers and advertisers to lay out their content on tablets in a visually appealing way. Whether you're the Hearst Corporation (OnSwipe does in fact work with them) or a small town blog, OnSwipe provides the opportunity to make your tablet content look professional. The company also took part in TechStars and raised $5 million in June 2011.

60. Joel Spolsky Co-Founder and CEO, Stack Exchange While everyone focuses on Quora, Stack Exchange has secretly built itself into one of the best Q&A sites on the web. Originally it was called Stack Overflow, but this year it changed its name to Stack Exchange to reflect its broader offering of Q&A verticals.

61. John Laramie and John Warrum Founder and CEO, Adstruc John started Adstruc to give advertisers an online marketplace for outdoor advertising. Adstruc received $1.1 million of funding in September 2010. 59. Zephrin Lasker CEO and Co-Founder, Pontiflex His company is a leader in the cost-per-lead field, a way for advertisers to pay only when their targets opt-in. It boasts well over 115 million mobile installs and helps companies reach $100 CPMs. Before Pontiflex, Lasker founded interactive agency The North Road Group. 58. Nick Denton, Gaby Darbyshire, Scott Kidder Founder and Publisher, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Editorial Operations; Gawker Media Nick Denton and his team shook up Gawker Media with a major redesign this year. Readers were furious, critics scoffed, and unique visitors to the site crashed, thanks to a technical error in the redesign. The site's uniques are recovering, thanks to Gawker's usual stream of scoops and snark. 57. David Rosenblatt Chairman, Group Commerce The former DoubleClick CEO was appointed to Twitter's board and founded GroupCommerce, a daily deals site tailored to the needs of publishers and merchants. Reading a review of the new George Clooney movie on The New York Times and suddenly get the urge to go see it? Group Commerce can set up a deal on tickets without leaving The Times website. 56. Chad Dickerson CEO, Etsy Dickerson took over as Etsy's CEO in July, after former CEO and founder Rob Kasin stepped down. The 'hand made marketplace' is headquartered in Brooklyn, with offices in San Francisco and Berlin. With over 25 million unique monthly visitors and 1 billion monthly page views, Etsy has carved a niche for itself in the e-commerce world. 55. Dave Hendricks, Matt Keiser LiveIntent LiveIntent raised $8 million in September of 2011, as it continues to help companies place real time targeted advertisements within e-mails. At the time Hendricks said, 'Our challenge is reminding people that email is still the killer app. Everyone uses it and depends on it. It's not going anywhere. In an era where social media gets all the attention our challenge is reminding people that fads come and go, but email is here to stay.' 54. Sam Lessin Founder, Drop.io; Facebook employee Mark Zuckerberg's company acquired Drop.io a year ago in order to hire its talented founder. Lessin, who knows Zuck from their Harvard days, works on product at Facebook. He is also developing quite a portfolio of startup investments. 53. George Kliavkoff CEO, Manilla After executive roles at NBC Universal and Hearst Entertainment, Kliavkoff is now running Manilla, a Hearst property. The company allows you to pay all your bills and keep track of other financials in one place. Add your cable, credit card, and wireless bill into Manilla, and pay from one place, with monthly reminders built in.

52. Ben McKean and Dan Leahy Co-Founders, savoured McKean and Leahy pivoted their company, formerly known as Village Vines, from daily deals to 'discovery.' They raised more money and added Mike Lazerow of Buddy Media to their board. savoured still offers discounts to users, but it's trying to be more of a media company that helps diners find great meals at a lower price. 51. Andy Weissman Cofounder of Betaworks, partner at Union Square Ventures Andy Weissman made a big move this year jumping from Betaworks, the incubator/investment/operation firm he cofounded, to Union Square Ventures, one of the premier venture capital firms in the world. It's a great pick-up for the already strong Union Square Ventures. 50. Joe Zawadzki CEO, MediaMath With 140 employees, MediaMath has emerged as one of the leaders in real-time bid ad market. According to the company, they've done triple digit year over year revenue growth since it's founding in 2007. Zawadzki also has a personal investments in AppNexus and AdSpace Now see who's #75-100: THE BOTTOM 25: The Silicon Alley 100, Ranked!

