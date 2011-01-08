These NHL Players Need To Be Traded Before The Deadline

Photo: AP

The New Jersey Devils have all but been eliminated from playoff contention and took the first step towards a fire-sale by trading captain Jamie Langenbrunner Friday morning. The Devils aren’t the only team that might be close to throwing in the towel on the 2010-2011 NHL season; the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators are all either already preparing to move veteran players, or will be shortly.



So who could be on the move between now and the February 28th trade deadline?

New Jersey Devils

Dainius Zubrus

Brian Rolston

Jason Arnott

Colin White

Bryce Salvador

Edmonton Oilers

Andrew Cogliano

Jim Vandermeer

Kurtis Foster

Ladislav Smid

Calgary Flames

Jarome Iginla

Niklas Hagman

Alex Tanguay

David Moss

Curtis Glencross

Brendan Morrison

Steve Staios

Anton Babchuk

Cory Sarich

New York Islanders

Doug Weight

Bruno Gervais

Radek Martinek

Ottawa Senators

Alex Kovalev

Chris Kelly

Jarkko Ruutu

Chris Phillips

Chris Campoli

Pascal Leclaire

Toronto Maple Leafs

Clarke MacArthur

Fredrik Sjostrom

Tomas Kaberle

Francois Beauchemin

There will surely be plenty move more players available between now and the end of February, but these teams will undoubtedly field phone calls for most of these players in an effort to get prospects and draft picks.

The Flames have repeatedly insisted that they aren’t interested in trading Iginla, but he could be the best player available and trading him would go a long way towards fixing the Flames.

