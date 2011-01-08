These NHL Players Need To Be Traded Before The Deadline

Photo: AP
The New Jersey Devils have all but been eliminated from playoff contention and took the first step towards a fire-sale by trading captain Jamie Langenbrunner Friday morning. The Devils aren’t the only team that might be close to throwing in the towel on the 2010-2011 NHL season; the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators are all either already preparing to move veteran players, or will be shortly.
So who could be on the move between now and the February 28th trade deadline?
New Jersey Devils
- Dainius Zubrus
- Brian Rolston
- Jason Arnott
- Colin White
- Bryce Salvador
Edmonton Oilers
- Andrew Cogliano
- Jim Vandermeer
- Kurtis Foster
- Ladislav Smid
Calgary Flames
- Jarome Iginla
- Niklas Hagman
- Alex Tanguay
- David Moss
- Curtis Glencross
- Brendan Morrison
- Steve Staios
- Anton Babchuk
- Cory Sarich
New York Islanders
- Doug Weight
- Bruno Gervais
- Radek Martinek
Ottawa Senators
- Alex Kovalev
- Chris Kelly
- Jarkko Ruutu
- Chris Phillips
- Chris Campoli
- Pascal Leclaire
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Clarke MacArthur
- Fredrik Sjostrom
- Tomas Kaberle
- Francois Beauchemin
There will surely be plenty move more players available between now and the end of February, but these teams will undoubtedly field phone calls for most of these players in an effort to get prospects and draft picks.
The Flames have repeatedly insisted that they aren’t interested in trading Iginla, but he could be the best player available and trading him would go a long way towards fixing the Flames.
