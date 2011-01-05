Here's An Early Look At The NFL Free Agent Class Of 2011

The 2010-11 NFL season ended on Sunday for 20 of the league’s teams, and already we’ve seen quite a bit of activity on the coaching carousel.



Normally these teams would already be making decisions on which of their own free agents to retain and who to go after on the open market, but until a labour agreement is reached it’s unlikely that many of these free agents will sign with new teams.

Plus, the very definition of what constitutes a restricted free agent and an unrestricted free agent could change with the new collective bargaining agreement.

Nevertheless, here’s an early look at who could be the top unrestricted free agents available (under the previous CBA) in 2011:

List compiled from Yahoo! Sports, and NFL Trade rumours

