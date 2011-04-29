NFL Draft: Cameron Newton Is The No. 1 Overall Pick

Photo: AP

The Carolina Panthers have made Auburn quarterback Cameron Newton the first overall pick in 2011 NFL Draft.The Panthers were on the clock for about 10 seconds before turning their card in. He’s the 11th QB to go No. 1 overall in the last 14 years.



The second overall pick (to Denver) was Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, who is one of the named plaintiffs in the player’s anti-trust lawsuit against the league. He and Roger Goodell shared a long bear hug on stage.

For more updates as the draft continues, NFL.com has live streaming of the event and continues updates of each pick made.

And just for fun … here’s video of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell getting booed before trying to lead a moment of silence for the victims of the Alabama tornadoes.

(Video via Mocksession)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.