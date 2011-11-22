Here's The LA Galaxy's 2011 MLS Cup Winning Goal You Probably Didn't See Last Night

This may come as news to you but an MLS champion was crowned Sunday night.



The Los Angeles Galaxy boasts three of the five highest-paid players in the league, and the trio combined to score the first and only goal in the team’s 1-0 championship win against the Houston Dynamo.

David Beckham began the scoring play with a header to Robbie Keane, who dropped the ball off to a streaking Landon Donovan. Donovan capped the run with a beautiful flick off the outside of his right foot into the back of the net.

This could very well be the last time soccer fans see Beckham in an MLS jersey, as rumours of a return to Europe persist. And while his impact on American soccer during his five-year stay remains contentious, he can finally claim on-field success.

(video via Dirty Tackle)

