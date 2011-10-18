The Cardinals And Rangers Ride Hot Offenses To An Unlikely World Series Matchup

AP



Detroit Tigers v. Texas Rangers (Texas wins series 4-2) The Texas Rangers are headed back to a familiar place – the World Series.

They waited 50 years to reach the the World Series. Now Texas is going back for a second consecutive season.

The hits kept coming Saturday night as Nelson Cruz continued his prolific playoff run in a 15-5 series clinching victory.

Cruz was selected ALCS MVP after hitting his postseason-record sixth home run of the series. He also hit a record 13 RBIs.

After an early 2-0 deficit, Texas scored nine times in the third inning. Michael Young hit two two-run doubles – in the same inning!

“This is a great trophy, we’re real proud of it,” Young said after the game. “But we’re looking forward to the one with all the flags on it.”

After coming up just short last season, they’ll get another chance beginning Wednesday night.

St. Louis Cardinals v. Milwaukee Brewers (St. Louis wins series 4-2)

The Cardinals unlikely run continues.

They needed all 162 regular season games to clinch a playoff spot and sneak in as the NL Wild Card. And now, they’re just four games away from hoisting their 11th World Series trophy.

The Cardinals’ offence scored nine times in the first three innings to beat the Brewers 12-6. They hit three home runs, including a three-run first-inning blast from NLCS MVP David Freese, which knocked Milwaukee’s Shaun Marcum out of the game after a single inning.

“St. Louis is hot,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said after the game. “Did they do anything wrong during the series?”

Maybe not. But the Brewers certainly did.

The only thing worse than the Brewers’ pitching was their defence. They committed three errors in the fifth inning – just one night after committing four errors.

The World Series opens in St. Louis. Game one’s pitching matchup features both team’s respective aces. The Cardinals’ Chris Carpenter squares off against the Rangers’ C.J. Wilson.

