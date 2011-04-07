Here Are Your Odds For This Weekend's Masters

Augusta National Golf Club is once again hosting The Masters tomorrow, kicking off the first of the season’s four majors.
Phil Mickelson is the favoured pick to take home golf’s most prestigious prize at 6/1, while the slumping Tiger Woods dips to 8/1.
Woods had been the favourite at Augusta annually since 1999 but his now-legendary derailment has finally put an end to that streak. Golf’s once unstoppable superstar hasn’t lifted a tournament trophy since his 2009 scandal and has dropped to #7 in the world.
Others that Vegas thinks have a good shot at a green jacket include the world’s two top ranked golfers, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood, along with the red-hot Nick Watney and his runner-up at the 2011 Cadillac Championship Dustin Johnson.
The longest shots are Jason Bohn at 300/1, Arjun Atwal and Hiroyuki Fujita at 350/1, and 61-year-old Tom Watson at 400/1.
Here are the odds for the tourney’s top players, courtesy Bodog.com. The Field checks in at 10/1.
Phil Mickelson
6/1
Tiger Woods
8/1
Lee Westwood
14/1
Nick Watney
14/1
Dustin Johnson
20/1
Martin Kaymer
22/1
Luke Donald
25/1
Hunter Mahan
25/1
Rory McIlroy
28/1
Matt Kuchar
28/1
Paul Casey
30/1
Justin Rose
30/1
Graeme McDowell
33/1
Bubba Watson
33/1
Padraig Harrington
33/1
Steve Stricker
33/1
Anthony Kim
33/1
Rickie Fowler
33/1
Aaron Baddeley
40/1
Ian Poulter
40/1
Ernie Els
50/1
Sergio Garcia
50/1
Retief Goosen
50/1
Jim Furyk
50/1
Geoff Oglivy
50/1
Vijay Singh
50/1
Francesco Molinari
50/1
Martin Laird
50/1
Charl Schwartzel
50/1
KJ Choi
50/1
Yong-Eun Yang
66/1
Ryan Moore
66/1
Adam Scott
66/1
Robert Karlsson
66/1
Alvaro Quiros
66/1
Zach Johnson
66/1
Trevor Immelman
66/1
Ross Fisher
66/1
Fred Couples
80/1
Miguel Angel Jimenez
80/1
Bill Haas
80/1
Jason Day
80/1
Rory Sabbatini
80/1
Steve Marino
80/1
Camilo Villegas
100/1
Angel Cabrera
100/1
Sean O’Hair
100/1
Stuart Appleby
100/1
Robert Allenby
100/1
