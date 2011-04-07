Here Are Your Odds For This Weekend's Masters

Augusta National Golf Club is once again hosting The Masters tomorrow, kicking off the first of the season’s four majors.



Phil Mickelson is the favoured pick to take home golf’s most prestigious prize at 6/1, while the slumping Tiger Woods dips to 8/1.

Woods had been the favourite at Augusta annually since 1999 but his now-legendary derailment has finally put an end to that streak. Golf’s once unstoppable superstar hasn’t lifted a tournament trophy since his 2009 scandal and has dropped to #7 in the world.

Others that Vegas thinks have a good shot at a green jacket include the world’s two top ranked golfers, Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood, along with the red-hot Nick Watney and his runner-up at the 2011 Cadillac Championship Dustin Johnson.

The longest shots are Jason Bohn at 300/1, Arjun Atwal and Hiroyuki Fujita at 350/1, and 61-year-old Tom Watson at 400/1.

Here are the odds for the tourney’s top players, courtesy Bodog.com. The Field checks in at 10/1.

Phil Mickelson

6/1

Tiger Woods

8/1

Lee Westwood

14/1

Nick Watney

14/1

Dustin Johnson

20/1

Martin Kaymer

22/1

Luke Donald

25/1

Hunter Mahan

25/1

Rory McIlroy

28/1

Matt Kuchar

28/1

Paul Casey

30/1

Justin Rose

30/1

Graeme McDowell

33/1

Bubba Watson

33/1

Padraig Harrington

33/1

Steve Stricker

33/1

Anthony Kim

33/1

Rickie Fowler

33/1

Aaron Baddeley

40/1

Ian Poulter

40/1

Ernie Els

50/1

Sergio Garcia

50/1

Retief Goosen

50/1

Jim Furyk

50/1

Geoff Oglivy

50/1

Vijay Singh

50/1

Francesco Molinari

50/1

Martin Laird

50/1

Charl Schwartzel

50/1

KJ Choi

50/1

Yong-Eun Yang

66/1

Ryan Moore

66/1

Adam Scott

66/1

Robert Karlsson

66/1

Alvaro Quiros

66/1

Zach Johnson

66/1

Trevor Immelman

66/1

Ross Fisher

66/1

Fred Couples

80/1

Miguel Angel Jimenez

80/1

Bill Haas

80/1

Jason Day

80/1

Rory Sabbatini

80/1

Steve Marino

80/1

Camilo Villegas

100/1

Angel Cabrera

100/1

Sean O’Hair

100/1

Stuart Appleby

100/1

Robert Allenby

100/1

