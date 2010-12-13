One Huge Reason That Job Growth Will Be Blistering Next Year

Capex.



With the capex spending we’ve seen, the labour market is bound to recovery briskly, argues Deutsche:

Capex has shown robust, broad-based gains. Officially

known as equipment and software spending in the GDP

accounts, capex is comprised of four main components:

information processing equipment and software,

industrial equipment, transportation and other, which

includes such items as agricultural, construction and

mining/oilfield machinery. Information processing

equipment and software, which is by far the largest

subcomponent, can be broken down further into

computer and peripheral equipment, software and other.

In the last recession, equipment and software spending

declined a cumulative 20.3% peak to trough. This was

more than twice the 9.8% drop in 2001 to 2003. The

recovery in capital spending has been equally robust,

rising a cumulative 20.4% since its Q1 2009 trough. Still,

it is not until next quarter that equipment and software

spending is expected to enter expansion mode.

Importantly, the recent gains have been across the

board, as all four major components of capital spending

have increased at a double-digit pace year-to-date:

information processing equipment and software

(+11.5%), industrial equipment (+15.9%), transportation

(+98.7%) and other (+22.5%). By itself, the breadth of

improvement in equipment and software spending

speaks to the sustainability and durability of the cycle.



