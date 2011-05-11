Jaguar's 2011 XJ Sedan May Be Its Most Exceptional Product Yet

After a distinguished “All-Star” recognition by Automobile Magazine, the 2011 Jaguar XJ is more geared up than ever. With its sleek and seductive lines, aerospace-inspired technology, and lavishly appointed interior, each new model challenges convention and sets a new standard among leading luxury sedans.



The 2011 Jaguar XJ lineup features four equally impressive models, each projecting its own unique interpretation of Jaguar’s new design language. From the XJ and XJL, which deliver an estimated 23 mpg highway fuel economy, to the powerful Supercharged and Supersport models, which reach a top speed of 155 mph with master precision and ease, each new member of the XJ family offers an increased level of performance.

The 2011 Jaguar XJ comes standard with a 385 hp direct injection 5.0L AJ-V8 Gen III naturally aspirated engine, 19-inch Aleutian alloy wheels, Xenon headlights with LED signatures and power washers, and a panoramic roof with electrically operated blinds. The sedan’s interior is outfitted with all the luxury comforts one would expect, including a hard disk drive and media hub, a 600W premium sound system, dual zone climate control, Interactive Voice™, JaguarSense™, and of course, the Jaguar Smart Key System™ with Keyless start and Keyless entry.

The XJL raises the stakes by adding 19-inch Toba wheels, 20/20 way Softgrain leather seats with contrast piping, contrast stitching and embossed head restraints, as well as heated and cooled front and rear seats, with a front seat massage function. Additional features include Jaguar Suedecloth premium headlining, softgrain leather upper fascia and leather wrapped door panniers, and convenient rear business trays.

Take it to the next level with the XJ and XJL Supercharged sedan, which offers a 470 hp direct injection 5.0L AJ-V8 Gen III supercharged engine, 20-inch Kasuga alloy wheels, active differential control, a Bowers & Wilkins 1200W surround sound system, and illuminated rear vanity mirrors, manual rear side window blinds, and an electric rear sunblind in the long wheelbase version.

For the ultimate in driving performance, the XJ and XJL Supersport packs quite the punch with its 510 hp direct injection 5.0 Liter AJ-V8 Gen III supercharged engine, 20-inch Mataiva alloy wheels, and adaptive cruise control with forward alert and advanced emergency brake assist. Both the Supercharged and Supersport models also come equipped with four-zone climate control.

While each model features unique distinctions in powertrain and amenities, each member of the XJ family is equally impressive in design. Each vehicle combines the comfort of a four-door sedan with the sleek styling of a luxury sports car. With a starting price of around just $72,000, we think the 2011 XJ — Jaguar’s most aerodynamic car yet — is definitely one to keep on the radar.



