2011 Is Going To Look Amazing If History Has Anything To Do With It

As we move to put a book end on a decade that saw two major crashes – one in technology and one in everything else – we like to see what the averages tell us about growth over the last decade and what kind of expectations we might hold going forward.

As is consistent with our Seven for Eleven thoughts we bring you part of the work that got us to our equity return numbers.*

Not rocket science –but equity markets are not about rocket science now – are they?

Average last day of the year (S&P 500): -0.30%

Average first day of the year (S&P500): +1.2%

Average 1st month last 10 years (S&P 500): -1.2%

Happy New Year



*Thanks to Astor Janssen Partners’/Green Lantern Investment’s Brad Rathe for the data

