11 Things That Are Going To Happen In 2011*

Every pundit worth his salt has some 2011 predictions (ours are forthcoming), but what do the markets see happening right now?



As we’ve done in the past, we’ve scoured InTrade.com, the popular prediction market, to get the odds on various events that may or may not happen in the coming year.

A note on how an InTrade market works: Each issue is posed as a YES/NO question. As betters think the outcome is more likely to be YES, the contract veers closer to 100. It gets closer to 0, as NO looks more likely. At the end of the defined period, the contract closes at one or the other.

