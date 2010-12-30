Get Ready, India's M&A Market Is Going To Have Another Huge Year In 2011

Photo: Tata

India’s M&A market had a huge year in 2010, and 2011 is going to be huge too, according to Sameer Nath of Citi.Even though the country is grappling with an inflation problem, 2011 M&A should match 2010’s $71.3 billion in activity, according to Bloomberg.



Analysts expect the biggest volume of deals in the energy sector while domestically they expect the largest deals in India’s telecommunications sector.

Some of the deals to watch for include government owned Oil India’s plans for two acquisitions in the coming year.

Talk of an Indian bid for Riversdale Mining is also of interest. Rio Tinto has already offered A$3.9 billion for the company but Tata Steel and a consortium of Indian state run companies called the International Coal Ventures Ltd. are also considering an offer. Tata Steel, Riversdale’s largest shareholder with a 24% stake, has yet to accept its offer.

