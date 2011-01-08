5 Possible Regulations That Traders Are Freaking Out About In 2011

Photo: Wikimedia
Traders are going into 2011 with some trepidation, especially when it comes to how high frequency trading regulation is going to affect their strategies this year by slowing them down, requiring more transparency and costing them more.According to a new study from The TABB Group, the number of traders who cite high-frequency trading regulation as their top market concern has doubled since last year.
The study asked 68 head traders at large U.S. institutional equity firms what their main trading-related concerns were for 2011 and HFT regulation topped the list.
HFT trading is concentrated at the bigger firms like Goldman Sachs and UBS. The 12 largest brokers are expected to execute 71% of share volume in 2011.
“Traders are really looking into how they make decisions when they go into the marketplace now. 2010 was a really difficult year in terms of liquidity of fragmentation and they are going into this year aware of regulation issues,” said TABB’s Matt Simon.
Dark pool reporting requires trades executed in dark pools to be attributed hence weakening the whole purpose of dark pools. Most traders are OK with having to report trades in an aggregated end-of-day form but they are against real-time reporting of these trades.
Source: The TABB Group
Sub-penny quoting means using increments of half-a cent, a tenth-of-a-cent or less on stocks that trade between $0 and $5 or $0 and $10. Dark pools already trade in lower increments so this could give high frequency traders more leverage.
The Trade-at rule regards order handling and the routing of orders to the best price. It would shift liquidity away from internalized sources, such as dark pools or other dark markets, to the displayed markets.
This is frustrating for the buyside which already has difficulty with natural liquidity in the lit markets.
Circuit breakers were implemented after May 6 to try to lower the incidence of another Flash Crash-type situation by halting trading for a period of time in response to substantial drops in volume.
The SEC proposal to identify large traders by collecting data on their trades seems impractical and costly if they build a data tracking system which is estimated to cost about $4 billion.
Traders are also concerned about increased trading costs, uneven playing field, lack of market maker obligations and grabbing rebates
As a result of these concerns long-only trading desks in 2011 are planning to focus more on monitoring orders, putting tighter controls on place and evaluating transaction cost analysis.
