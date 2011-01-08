5 Possible Regulations That Traders Are Freaking Out About In 2011

Photo: Wikimedia

Traders are going into 2011 with some trepidation, especially when it comes to how high frequency trading regulation is going to affect their strategies this year by slowing them down, requiring more transparency and costing them more.According to a new study from The TABB Group, the number of traders who cite high-frequency trading regulation as their top market concern has doubled since last year.



The study asked 68 head traders at large U.S. institutional equity firms what their main trading-related concerns were for 2011 and HFT regulation topped the list.

HFT trading is concentrated at the bigger firms like Goldman Sachs and UBS. The 12 largest brokers are expected to execute 71% of share volume in 2011.

“Traders are really looking into how they make decisions when they go into the marketplace now. 2010 was a really difficult year in terms of liquidity of fragmentation and they are going into this year aware of regulation issues,” said TABB’s Matt Simon.

