2011 GDP: 1.7%

Photo: João Trindade via Flickr

That’s the final, pathetic growth number for 2011.From the just-released GDP report:



Real GDP increased 1.7 per cent in 2011 (that is, from the 2010 annual level to the 2011 annual level), compared with an increase of 3.0 per cent in 2010.

The increase in real GDP in 2011 primarily reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), exports, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Not exactly a barnburner.

Now see…

The 50 economies that are about to dominate the globe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.