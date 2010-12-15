The 20 Best Franchises To Open In 2011

What does it take to make it to the top of the franchising heap in a time of economic pessimism? As Entrepreneur‘s 32nd Annual Franchise 500® reveals, it’s quality accommodations for frugal-minded travellers (complete with free waffles).



The recession mentality has prompted similar innovation and strategic transformation throughout the franchising world–resulting in some shake-ups and surprises to this year’s rankings. In addition to a new player being in the No. 1 spot, a familiar competitor is back in the Top 10 — after a 25-year absence.

Belt-tightening also has sparked a new, smarter focus on giving consumers what they crave: affordable products and services they can’t live without, whether that’s a value meal for seniors or a luxury massage for less.

Shake-ups are good: It means change is happening. And this year, the theme in franchising is change.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.