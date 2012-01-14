2011 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Awards

The 2011 fantasy football season may go down as one of the least predictable years ever. Looking back at this crazy year, most fantasy drafts ended up being busts.



The so called fantasy football experts got most of it wrong missing out on guys like Cam Newton and over valuing players like Felix Jones. Interestingly enough you had a better chance building your championship team this year through the waiver wire than the draft.

Playing the fantasy football waiver wire is a tricky game. It requires patience, foresight, and the ability to look at a player’s situation objectively. Remember, any starting quarterback or running back can look like a monster for one week in the right situation. Having the ability to see through that and find that diamond in the ruff that will shine for an entire season is a talent all in itself.

