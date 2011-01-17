Here's Your 60-Second Version Of The 2011 Barron's Roundtable

This weekend, Barron’s published the first instalment of its famous Barron’s Roundtable, featuring 10 “gurus” talking about the economy.



They are:

Archie MacAllaster, MacAllaster Pittfield Mackay

Fred Hickey, The High Tech Strategist newsletter

Meryl Witmer, Eagle Capital Partners

Mario Gabelli, Gamco

Bill Gross, PIMCO

Abby Joseph Cohen, Goldman Sachs

Oscar Schafer, OSS Capital Management

Marc Faber

Felix Zulauf, Zulauf Asset Management

Scott Black, Delphi Management

We’ll summarize the discussion below, but if there’s one theme it’s: We’re fine at the moment, and we’re screwed long term.

As for this year:

Witmer: The economy is coming back nicely, but stocks are pretty fully valued at this point.

Black: Things are fine now, but we’re in trouble long term because we’re kicking the can down the road.

Schafer: Yes there are long term issues, but it’s a stock picker’s market, and stocks will rise 5-10%

Zulauf: The developed world, in contrast to the emerging world, is living in a fantasy.

Gabelli: Everything will be fine this year. China slows a little. Europe keeps bailing out the PIIGS, and Obama moves to the centre and all his hunky dory.

Gross: Yes, the economy will grow 4% this year, but it’s a sugar high, and without serious re-investment, the US is going nowhere.

As for the deep, structural issues that everyone is worried about, what are they?

Cohen: We have a deep educational deficit. We need more investments in science.

MacAllster: But the US still leads the world in tech innovation.

Hickey: But US companies are all forced to hire overseas workers, for lack of talent in the US.

Faber: Everyone’s living in a dream world. It’s all the Fed’s fault!

On gold:

Hickey: 50% of my assets have been in gold for 7 years. It’s ridiculously under-owned still.

Zulauf: It still has a long way to go.

On overall market predictions:

Hickey: If the Fed keeps printing, the stock market could go another 10% higher. Otherwise, , it will collapse.

Gross: With GDP of 4%, stocks could move 5-10% higher.

Cohen: S&P 1500!

MacAllaster: Here comes another 1,000 point dow rally.

Gabelli: 5-10% gains.

Zulauf: 10% range one direction or another.

Read the full thing here >

