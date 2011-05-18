2011-2012 Fox Shows TV Trailers

Fox announced its 2011-2012 lineup today which includes four new drama series and three new comedies. The network has also released the first trailers for their rookie shows New Girl, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, The Finder, Terra Nova, Napoleon Dynamite, Allen Gregory, and Alcatraz. Take a look at all of these new trailers below.



New Girl



New Girl is a new single-camera comedy from Elizabeth Meriwether that features a young ensemble cast and takes a fresh and outrageous look at modern male/female relationships.

I Hate My Teenage Daughter



I Hate My Teenage Daughter is a new multi-camera comedy about two best friends who are single mums struggling to raise their difficult and over-privileged teenage daughters.

The Finder



In The Finder Iraq war veteran Walter Sherman gained a reputation while serving in the Army Military Police as someone who was very good at tracking down insurgents, deserters and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Unfortunately, Walter found one IED just moments before it found him.

Terra Nova



Terra Nova follows an ordinary family on an incredible journey back in time to prehistoric Earth as a small part of a daring experiment to save the human race. In the year 2149, the world is dying. The planet is overdeveloped and overcrowded, with the majority of plant and animal life extinct. The future of mankind is in doubt, and its only hope for survival is in the distant past.

Napoleon Dynamite



Based on the hit film, Napoleon Dynamite is an animated series that follows the continuing adventures of America’s most awesome awkward teenager and his quirky family and friends as they struggle to navigate small-town life in rural Idaho.

Allen Gregory



Allen Gregory is a new animated series that tells the story of one of the most pretentious 7-year-olds of our time.

Alcatraz



From executive producerJ.J. Abrams and writer and executive producer Elizabeth Sarnoff comes Alcatraz, the chilling new thriller centered on America’s most infamous prison and one-time home to the nation’s most notorious murderers, rapists, kidnappers and thieves.

