18 fashion trends from the 2010s that need to disappear

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images The bandage dress was everywhere.

In the past decade, the fashion industry has seen an array of trends.

The 2010s were a time where tiny sunglasses, chokers, and clear heels reigned supreme.

With a new decade approaching, it’s time for trends like bike shorts and cropped cardigans to disappear.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2010s saw a wave in the fashion industry in which it suddenly became cool to wear accessories like tiny “Matrix”-inspired sunglasses, chokers, and clear heels.

It also wasn’t uncommon to see celebrities, influencers, and designers embracing the chunky dad sneakers and biker shorts, which came in every colour and print.

With the end of this decade quickly approaching, here’s a look at the 2010s trends that need to disappear.

Childhood accessories like chokers became popular again around 2015.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Ariana Grande wore a choker to the 57th Grammys in 2015.

Starting around 2014, chokers were seen on and off the red carpet on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Ariana Grande. Despite how cool chokers looked growing up in the ’80s and early ’90s, it’s time to retire this accessory.

Chunky dad sneakers were seen on and off the red carpet in 2018.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore dad sneakers at the premiere of ‘Being Serena.’

After Balenciaga released its Triple S Sneakers, which cost $US895, other brands followed suit with their own versions of the dad sneaker. But while they might be comfortable, it’s hard to explain spending money on a shoe that won’t be around for long.

Celebrities wearing monochromatic outfits in different colours were hard to miss.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Blake Lively wore head-to-toe white at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Dressing head-to-toe in the same colour isn’t as hard as it seems, but it was so popular that it eventually became predictable. While everyone from Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez has embraced the monochromatic trend, it’s time to throw some other colours into the mix.

Harem pants, which have been around for years, just aren’t the most flattering choice.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Demi Lovato wore harem pants to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The appeal of wearing baggy, long pants caught at the ankle was originally made popular by MC Hammer in the ’90s. Harem pants started appearing again on celebrities like Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber but quickly fizzled out.

After its 2015 release, Gucci’s Princetown Mule became an instant celebrity favourite.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Gigi Hadid wore the Gucci fur-lined loafers out in Paris.

The Gucci Princetown Mule, which retails for $US995, became the go-to flat for celebrities just out and about after 2015.

With the trend of wearing sneakers still rising, chances are this loafer won’t make an appearance again.

Simon Porte Jacquemus took over the fashion industry with his Le Chiquito bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images When Jacquemus released the Le Chiquito bag, it became a hit amongst celebrities and influencers.

When French designer Jacquemus debuted the now-iconic Le Chiquito bag in the spring of 2018, it became an instant favourite. Since then, an even smaller version has been released that will be replacing the original tiny bag.

PVC heels were made in every version, from boots to slip-on heels, and it’s time they go away.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images After Yeezy released its clear heels, other brands followed suit.

Clear heels may look cool when celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner wear them, but it’s time to leave the see-through shoes behind. The stiff PVC material makes for uncomfortable shoes, and they don’t exactly pair well with sweaty feet.

Cropped wide-legged pants are a fleeting trend now.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Wearing cropped wide-leg pants became popular in the late 2010s.

Whether you call them culottes, gauchos, or cropped wide-leg pants, unless you’re wearing heels, this trend doesn’t work. The width of the pant and the fact that they stop mid-calf isn’t a flattering look on anyone.

Wedge sneakers should stay in the 2010s decade permanently.

Jose Perez/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez wore Givenchy wedged sneakers on the set of ‘Hustlers’ in 2019.

Although Isabel Marant didn’t invent the wedge sneaker, the shoe trend didn’t become cool until the release of her Willow pair. Since rising to popularity in 2012, brands like Givenchy, Versace, and Steve Madden have all put their own twists on the sneaker.

However, with platform shoes becoming more and more popular, it’s clear the wedge sneaker is on its way out.

People are finally moving away from wearing real fur.

GVK/Getty Images Jessica Simpson wore a fur coat to the LAX airport in 2014.

The fur-free movement was big in 2017. Michael Kors, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and VF corporation – owner of The North Face and Timberland – all went fur-free. California also banned the sale of animal fur products in 2019, along with retailers like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

It’s time to kiss bike shorts goodbye.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Joan Smalls wore bike shorts while out in Paris.

After becoming popular in 2017, largely thanks to the Kardashians, bike shorts finally seem to be on their way out. While they may be comfortable, they’re not actually practical for the everyday person to wear.

Wearing cropped cardigans as a top was short-lived.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Kaia Gerber wore a fitted cardigan while in Milan.

In the fall of 2019, stars like Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa were all wearing fitted cardigans out and about. With the athleisure and oversized clothing trends still going strong, this one will likely disappear at the end of 2019.

Skull-print scarves were everywhere in the early 2010s.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West wore a skull-printed Alexander McQueen scarf out in Los Angeles.

When Alexander McQueen first dropped his famous skull-print scarf in 2003 it was a hit. The scarf gained notoriety again in 2013 after the label asked British artist Damien Hirst to create a 30-piece limited-edition collection, but the accessory hasn’t been relevant since.

The male romper was short-lived and it’s probably for the best.

Catwalking/Getty Images In 2017, male rompers dominated the streets and runways.

Although male rompers have been around since the ’60s and ’70s, the clothing item gained popularity again after RompHim, a Kickstarter campaign, was created in 2017 to bring them back in fun prints and pastels. The hype was short-lived and people have since moved on.

The Herve Leger bandage dress was everywhere, but it’s time to retire the trend for good.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a bandage dress during the 2014 NYFW.

Chances are you can’t name a celebrity who hasn’t worn the Herve Leger bandage dress given its popularity in the late 2000s and early 2010s. However, the era of seeing people like Meghan Markle, Kate Winslet, and more wearing the style is long gone.

Celebrities couldn’t stop wearing tiny sunglasses even though they served no real purpose.

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Rihanna wore tiny sunglasses to the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

In 2019, tiny “Matrix”-inspired sunglasses were worn by lots of celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rihanna, but let’s hope the impractical trend stays in the past.

Valentino Rockstud heels were the “cool girl” shoe for a while.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Valentino Rockstud pumps became so popular the company released flats and handbags under the same style.

When Valentino debuted the Rockstud heels in 2010 it became a cult favourite. The Rockstud style was so popular that the brand released flats, other variations of the heel, and even handbags.

While celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Lopez have recently been spotted wearing the heels, the style feels outdated.

Wearing jeans with a ridiculous amount of rips just doesn’t make sense anymore.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Zendaya wore ripped jeans at a Tommy Bahama event in 2015.

In 2018, denim had a real moment where items like butt-revealing jeans were a thing. Ripped jeans were everywhere in this decade, but with silhouettes like high-waisted skinny jeans and bootcut denim appearing on the runway earlier this year, you can say goodbye to this level of distress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.