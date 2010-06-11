Awesome Infographic Shows Just How Big A Deal The World Cup Is To South Africa

The 2010 World Cup starts tomorrow, but its already been a boon to South African industry as the construction of the country’s stadiums has provided a growth injection to the economy.
Check out this amazing infographic showing just how much South Africa is spending on the World Cup.
From MENA Infrastructure (via Infrastructurist):
Click Here To See A Bigger Version >
And don’t forget to check out our guide to all 10 stadiums >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.