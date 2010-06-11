Awesome Infographic Shows Just How Big A Deal The World Cup Is To South Africa

Gregory White

The 2010 World Cup starts tomorrow, but its already been a boon to South African industry as the construction of the country’s stadiums has provided a growth injection to the economy.

Check out this amazing infographic showing just how much South Africa is spending on the World Cup.

From MENA Infrastructure (via Infrastructurist):

Click Here To See A Bigger Version >

World Cup Infrastructure

And don’t forget to check out our guide to all 10 stadiums >

