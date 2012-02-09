Honolulu's GDP Is Equal To The Net Worth Of Warren Buffett

Photo: YouTube

The GDP of Tallahassee, FL was only 1% more than the net worth of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.The GDP of the Denver, CO area was about $157 bln, slightly less than the enterprise value of Google.



The Durham-Chapel Hill, NC area GDP was just shy of $38 bln, which makes it roughly the same as the Market Cap of Starbucks.

The Memphins, TN area had a GDP of $65 bln, which is 1% shy of Apple’s iRevenue.

Forget Albert Pujols’ depature to the Dodgers, St. Louis , MO had a GDP of $129 bln, just 2% more than the Market Cap of Intel.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL area had a GDP of $257 bln, just 1% more than the market cap of Microsoft.

The GDP of Honolulu, HI was about $50 bln, which is roughly the net worth of Waren Buffett.

The GDP of Alburquerque, NM was $38 bln, slightly less than the net worth of Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Though maybe if you factor in the booming meth industry there they are the same.

Read more posts on Marc to Market »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.