CHART OF THE DAY: Google Has Bought More Companies Than Ever This Year

This just in: Google is on a massive acquisition spree!



You’ve probably noticed, and we’ve pointed it out before, but here are the hard numbers, from CB Insights. With over three months to go, 2010 is already the biggest year for Google acquisitions ever (by volume).

Google has a huge pile of cash to spend, is having a harder time hiring talent away from newer companies like Facebook, and is constantly expanding into new areas in which it has no existing expertise, most recently and notably social networking, so don’t expect this to stop anytime soon.

