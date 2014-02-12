Sheryl Sandberg: Almost 200 Million People Watched Their Facebook 'Look Back' Video

To celebrate Facebook’s 10th anniversary last week, it launched something called the Look Back video, a surprisingly good one minute video of your life, set to music, based on your most popular Facebook posts and photos.

If you haven’t seen yours, you still can. Just head to the Look Back video page.

These videos immediately became the stuff of viral stories, like the grieving father who begged and recieved access to his deceased son’s Facebook account to view his son’s Look Back video.

Or the funny parody video, created by Stephen Parkhurst.

Facebook, which stores so many of our thoughts, photos, videos, favourite Internet memes, does these look-back kinds of things from time to time, with varying degrees of success. For instance, in 2012, it added Timeline, a spot that keeps track of your life, year by year.

The Look Back video was a pretty big hit right away, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told attendees at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference Tuesday evening.

She personally liked them so much, she pestered her friends see theirs, almost admitting publicly that she “wasted” too much time on Facebook with these videos.

The upshot is, with the success of Look Back, expect more of this stuff to come.

Here’s what she said:

“Almost 200 million people watched it and 50 per cent of the people who watched their own video shared it. … As I watched those videos and have to admit I spent — not wasted (Facebook is never a waste of time) — spent more hours than I had the other night watching other people’s Look Back videos, sending private messages to my friends asking, ‘Where’s your Look Back video?’, you really felt close to Facebook and felt close to the people in your life.” “That was a really cool and personal experience and we did touch people … I don’t know if we’ve historically that good at helping them see that. But we’re focused on that and you’ll see more from us there.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.